CPN General Secretary arrives in Jumla for apple farming

The General Secretary of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN), Netra Bikram Chand 'Biplab', has arrived in Jumla for collective apple farming at Patharkhola in Hima Rural Municipality-6 in the district. The party's central committee member Birkha Bahadur Shahi said that General Secretary Biplab is scheduled to mark the beginning of the apple farming in Jumla as per the party decision. The party has planned to grow 10,000 apple plants at Patharkhola area and the apple saplings would be planted in two stages. According to the CPN, apple farming is being started as per the party's plan to prioritize agricultural productions. Source: National News Agency - RSS

