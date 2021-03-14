General

The meeting of the CPN (Maoist Centre) central committee has started at Parisdanda in Kathmandu today.

It is for the first time the central committee of the CPN (Maoist Centre) is convening since the verdict of the Supreme Court on March 7 which revived CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre).

The ongoing meeting is discussing the latest political scenario, status of the political party and the future strategies of the party, according to Bishnu Sapkota, press coordinator of CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

Chairperson Dahal is learned to be briefing the meeting attendants about the current political situation, shared press coordinator Sapkota. The attendants of the meeting are also deliberating on the formation of the government and dialogues being held among the political parties for the same.

The meeting is also dwelling on the name of the party and prospects of unification with other communist parties among others.

Earlier on Saturday, the meeting of the party’s standing committee had decided to direct its ministers representing their party to quit the incumbent government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal