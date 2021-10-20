General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has urged the government to set up an agriculture assistance fund for providing relief assistance to flood and landslide-affected farmers.

He said in a press release today that mostly the farmers have been affected by flood and landslide, urging the government to immediately provide relief and compensation to them.

The rice crop of farmers has been damaged massively due to the incessant rain occurred at harvest time.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair has also urged the government to make arrangement for rescue and relief to citizens trapped in flood and landslide, to provide free medical treatment to those injured in the disasters and to make provisions for the food and shelter to those displaced and rendered homeless.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said 48 people have died and more than 30 have gone missing in the flood, landslide and inundation cased by incessant rainfall since the last three days in various parts of the country including in Province no 1 and Sudurpaschim province.

Chair Dahal has paid tribute to the citizens killed in the natural disaster and extended condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

He has made special appeal to the local, province and federal all government bodies including the security bodies, the local volunteers, various organisations, individuals, youth and party's leaders and cadres for intensifying the search for those missing in the flood and landslide.

Source: National News Agency Nepal