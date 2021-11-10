General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has wished for happiness, peace, prosperity, good health and long life of all the Nepali sisters and brothers within the country and abroad.

In a message of best wishes on the occasion of the Chhath festival today, he stated that the various festivals in a beautiful nation Nepal full of multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural diversities have their own background. Nepal has become successful in becoming an indivisible and unified nation despite of this diversity.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair also appealed to all to celebrate the festivals by obeying all types of health safety protocols in the context of the existing risk of coronavirus infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal