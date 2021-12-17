General

Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' met with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at latter's official residence in Baluwatar today.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the issue of calling an all-party meeting on the current issues including the continuation of the current parliament session, said Dahal's Secretariat.

Likewise, Chair Dahal drew the attention of the Prime Minister to Nepali cricket players having faced action.

On the occasion, the former Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Deuba, also President of the ruling Nepali Congress, offered congratulation and greetings to all office bearers of the NC including Deuba, who have been recently elected through the NC's 14th General Convention.

Source: National News Agency Nepal