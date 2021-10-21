Key Issues

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has finalized the chiefs of the party's various departments and foundations.

The Standing Committee meeting held at the party office at Perisdanda today designated the leadership of the 32 departments and one foundation, party spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara said.

Accordingly, Barshaman Pun is designated the Chief of the Economic and Planning Department, Bamdev Chhettri the Chief of the Industry Department, Matrika Prasad Yadav the Chief of Consumer Interest and Supplies Department, Haribol Gajurel the Chief of the Agriculture and Land Reform Department, Dor Prasad Upadhyay the Chief of the Fund and Financial Management Department and Bina Magar the Chief of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

Similarly, Lilamani Pokharel is the Chief of the Water Resources, Irrigation and Energy Department, Khimlal Devkota is the Chief of the Election Department, Mukti Pradhan is the Chief of the Law, Justice and Human Rights Department, Jhakku Prasad Subedi is the Chief of the Tourism Promotion and Civil Aviation Department, Krishna Bahadur Mahara is the Chief of the Publicity and Publication Department and Parashuram Tamang is the Chief of the Provincial Affairs Department.

Likewise, Girirajmani Pokharel has been designated the Chief of the School Department while party Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal is its In-Charge; Narayan Prasad Sharma is the Chief of the Library and Archiving Department, Hari Adhikari is the Chief of the Physical Infrastructure and Transport Management Department, Ganeshman Pun is the Chief of the Youth and Sports Department, Rekha Sharma is the Chief of the State Affairs and Good Governance Department, Shakti Basnet is the Chief of the Forests and Environment Department, Ganesh Shah is the Chief of the Science and Technology Department and Narayan Kaji Shrestha is the Chief of Foreign Affairs Department.

The Education and Human Resource Department is headed by Maya Prasad Sharma, the Labour and Employment Department is headed by Rameshwor Raya Yadav, the Organization Department is headed by Janardan Sharma, the Federal Parliamentary Department is headed by Dev Prasad Gurung, the Social Welfare Department is headed by Satya Pahadi, the Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Department is headed by Dharmadatta Devkota, the Urban Department is headed by Devendra Poudel, the General Administration Department is headed by Tek Bahadur Basnet and the Literature, Art and Culture Department is headed by Gopal Thakur.

Spokesperson Mahara said Urmila Aryal has been assigned the Convenor of the Local and Development Department and Kalpana Dhamala the Convenor of the Health and Population Department.

There will be maximum 35 members in all the departments. The meeting has also formed the Policy and Research Foundation. Ram Chandra Jha is its Chair. Mahara said the Disaster Management Department is yet to be formed. The meeting has also constituted a 175-member Liaison Committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal