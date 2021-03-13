General

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has directed its ministers to quit the government led by KP Sharma Oli.

A Standing Committee meeting today of the party held at the party’s central office Parisdanda instructed all ministers from the party in the government to come back.

With the Supreme Court’s denial to recognize the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) formed following the unification between the CPN (UML) and the CPN (Maoist Centre), the NCP has separated.

Ram Bahadur Thapa, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Lekhraj Bhatta, Prabhu Saha and Dawa Lama represent the party in the KP-led government. Some ministers from the party had quit the government with the Prime Minister’s decision of dissolving the House of Representatives.

The meeting has agreed to write a letter to its Federal Parliament and State Assembly members appointed in the CPN (UML) committee within 24 hours seeking clarification about their status, said party Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s press coordinator Bishnu Sapkota.

Similarly, the party’s national cadres' gathering said to be held on coming March 15 has been put off until a further notice. The party will be holding its central committee meeting to discuss the contemporary political developments.

Source: National News Agency Nepal