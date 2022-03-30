Key Issues, politics

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that alliance would be struck among the ruling coalition partners in the metropolises and sub-metropolises in the upcoming local level elections from the central level itself.

The Maoist Centre Chair said so while talking to journalists here today. He said the electoral adjustment would be only among the ruling coalition partners.

"Discussions are on regarding forming electoral alliance for the metropolises and sub-metropolises from the central level itself. A meeting of the parties in the ruling coalition on Thursday will decide on this," he said, adding that this has been further clarified after the Nepali Congress central committee's decision on the matter yesterday. According to him, the electoral alliance would be forged on a need basis.

Stating that the CPN (Maoist Centre) claims the post of mayor in Bharatpur Metropolitan City, the former Prime Minister said his party has the policy of consolidating the centre power and also striking electoral alliance as per the need.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair said all the parties were preparing for the election in their own way and it is ascertained that elections would take place.

Source: National News Agency Nepal