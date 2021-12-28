General

The second day of the closed session of the 8th National General Convention of the CPN (Maoist Center) continued today.

Group discussion was held on the ideological and political document titled 'Nepali way towards Socialism in the 21st Century' presented by party Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and the draft legislation presented by standing committee member Dev Prasad Gurung. A together 25 groups had been formed for group discussion on Monday, according to a press release issued here this evening.

Most of the groups have completed discussions on ideological and political documents and draft legislation. The rest of the groups are set to conclude the discussion by 12 noon on Wednesday. The time for group discussion has been extended till 12 noon Wednesday.

According to the party, the delegates participating in all the group discussions expressed their support to the ideological and political document presented by Prachanda and made various suggestions.

The results of the group discussion will be shared at the meeting hall of Pragya Bhawan, Kamaladi from 1 pm on Wednesday. The head of the respective group will present the findings of the group discussion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal