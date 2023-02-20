General

A meeting of the ruling CPN (Maoist Centre)'s office-bearers is taking place at the party central office in Perisdanda at 4.30 pm today.

The meeting will hold discussions on the election of the President, said Dor Prasad Upadhyay, the party office secretary. He said that Prime Minister and party Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will brief the meeting regarding the discussions held so far in connection to the President election.

"Five days are left for the filing of nomination for the election of the President. The party Chair has wanted to take the mandate from the meeting in that context. Discussions will be held in the meeting regarding the election of the President," Upadhyay said.

The parties are busy in internal parleys as the day for registering candidacy for the election of the President approaches. The CPN (Maoist Centre) has been seeking national consensus on President. February 25 is the date for registering candidacy for the election of the President.

Source: National News Agency Nepal