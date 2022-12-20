General

The CPN (Maoist Centre) would elect its parliamentary party leader only after oath-taking ceremony to newly elected members of the House of Representatives.

A lawmaker and party leader, Madhav Sapkota, said decision would be taken regarding the election to the parliamentary party leader and formation of a new government only after swearing-in ceremony.

Leader Sapkota shared, “There is no dispute in our party regarding the PP leader. Party Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is the PP leader.”

The Federal Parliament Secretariat has scheduled an oath-taking ceremony for newly elected HoR members on December 22.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has total 32 member—18 elected under first-past-the-post and 14 under proportional representation category in the Lower House.

Source: National News Agency Nepal