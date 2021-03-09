General

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has decided to hold discussions with the political parties including the major opposition in the wake of the recent political developments after the Supreme Court verdict which awarded NCP to Rishi Kattel-led party.

The standing committee meeting of the party held at its party headquarters, Parisdanda, on Tuesday, decided to hold talks with the Nepali Congress and Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) on the pressing issues including government formation and implementation of the Constitution. Party Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha said after the meeting, "Our party is to discuss various issues as smooth running of parliament, government formation, and handling of future politics with major opposition Nepali Congress and the JSP."

Similarly, the party will hold its central committee meeting on March 13 and cadres meet on March 14. He however said the party has not taken decision whether to withdraw support to KP Oli-led government. Oli had become Prime Minister with the support of Maoist Centre.

Standing committee members Ram Bahadur Thapa, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Prabhu Saha and Lekharaj Bhatta did not turn up the meeting.

In response to a writ petition on authenticity of Nepal Communist Party and its leadership, the Supreme Court on Sunday had delivered verdict that the NCP belonged to Rishi Kattel and taking CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) back to the state before their unity to the Nepal Communist Party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal