CPN (Maoist Centre) Urges Quick Approval of School Education Bill



Kathmandu: The CPN (Maoist Centre) has called on the government to swiftly address the valid concerns of teachers by ensuring the timely passage of the School Education Bill.





According to National News Agency Nepal, party vice-chair and spokesperson Agni Prasad Sapkota, during a press conference held at the party headquarters in Parisdanda, emphasized the importance of creating conditions that would allow protesting teachers to return to their classrooms. He highlighted the necessity of passing the Education Bill at the onset of the upcoming parliament session to facilitate this.





The Maoist Centre has also brought to the government’s attention the need to address other legitimate demands through dialogue. These demands include those of microfinance victims, cooperative victims, employees, and doctors, who are also seeking immediate government intervention.





Furthermore, the main opposition party has urged the government to prioritize good governance and the reduction of corruption, aligning with the sentiments of the public.

