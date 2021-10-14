General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has extended his best wishes on the occasion of festivals, including Dashain, Tihar, Nepal Sambat and Chhath.

Delivering a message on the occasion, Maoist Chairperson and former Prime Minister Prachanda wished for the peace, happiness, good health and longevity of all sisters and brothers at home and abroad.

"Different festivals of beautiful and diversity-rich country Nepal have their own backgrounds, characteristics and values. Due to these cultural heritages, Nepal has been established as an independent, indivisible and united," reads Prachanda's message.

Noting that our cultural festivals have been specially contributing to the enhanced level of fraternity, emotional unity and national glory, he said today's shared agenda of the progressive forces is to institutionalize prosperity and social transformation.

Appealing to all to celebrate the festival placing all health safety measures against COVID-19, he wished for the good health, longevity and progress on the occasion of Bada Dashain.

Source: National News Agency - RSS