CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has stressed the need of mutual tolerance and solidarity among the entire oppressed communities towards protecting federal democratic republic – an epochal achievement yielded through the people's struggle and devotion.

It is possible to attain the socialist goal enshrined by the Constitution and unleash a new thought from Nepali territory on the backing of improved national unity among the people of Nepal, he added.

Chairperson Dahal extended best wishes to all Nepali sisters and brothers at home and abroad for good health, longevity, peace, happiness and progress on the occasion of Tamu Lhosar.

"The diversity of Nepali society is a message of social harmony to the rest of the world. Language, culture, customs and traditions are the founding pillars of civilization so it is the responsibility of the state to protect, promote and propel these treasures", reads the statement.

The former prime minister expressed his confidence that the euphoric festival would hold its indigenous, traditional and cultural importance. He extended his best wishes that the festival would continually enliven the sense of tolerance and harmony among the Nepali people, including Tamu community members. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal