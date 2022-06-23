General

Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has argued that the Maoist Centre would become the first party among the leftist parties in the upcoming federal and provincial elections.

At a programme organised by CPN (Maoist Centre) District Coordination Committee, Lalitpur, here today, Chair Dahal said the Maoist Centre would become the second largest party of the country.

He shared, "There is a possibility of becoming the first party in the leftist in the federation and provinces. So work hard from today itself for the same."

The CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair pointed out the need of making people known about the agendas of the party and changes brought by the party reaching door steps of the people.

Stating that the party got defeated in some places in recently held local-level election while depending on the five-party alliance, he opined that the party itself should stay strong in upcoming election even if there is an alliance.

Also the former Prime Minister, Chair Dahal though the party did not get expected results in local-level election, holding the local-level election on the slated time was the victory of the Maoist.

He further said that candidates for the upcoming federal and provincial elections would be finalized within July 31.

CPN (Maoist Centre) leader and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Pampha Bhusal, central committee members as well as newly elected people's representatives were present on the occasion.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY