CPN-ML General Secretary CP Mainali who is admitted to Grande International Hospital in Kathmandu after meeting road accident, is out of danger, said doctors involved in his treatment. Mainali's right leg was fractured, but not any internal injury, said Shankar Pokharel, chief of CPN-ML sports department quoting the doctors.

Now his (Mainali) condition is normal. His CT scan shows no internal injury. There are injuries on the forehead and throat. He is recuperating now, he said.

Mainali was injured when a jeep (Ba 7 Cha 2120) he was travelling on and a van (Na 4 Cha 7680) collided head-on along the BP Highway in Sindhuli on Thursday. Mainali's son Saroj, daughter-in-law Puja Dhungana Mainali, five-year-old granddaughter Ain Mainali and driver Ram Prasad Poudel were also hurt in the accident. Other injured received treatment at a hospital in Bardibas, said the police.

Leader Mainali was returning from Jhapa after attending a wedding ceremony of his brother's daughter.

A crowd of party leaders and cadres and Mainali's well wishers gathered at the hospital to see and wish him speedy recovery.

