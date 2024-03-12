CPN (UML) Chair directs its MPs to vote for PM Dahal

Kathmandu: Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has directed the party's parliamentarians to give vote of confidence to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in the House of Representatives meeting. In his address to the party's parliamentary party meeting today, Chair Oli said the new alliance was formed realizing the need of the country, which he claimed has raised hope among the people. Making it clear that the new alliance was made on their initiative, Chair Oli said there is no need to blame any foreign or neighbouring countries for it. The former Prime Minister further said it was their obligation to sustain the new alliance. It may be noted that the CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre), Rastriya Swatantra Party and Janata Samajwadi Party had agreed to form a new alliance on March 4. The CPN (Unified Socialist) has also joined the new alliance lately. Source: National News Agency Nepal