CPN (UML) Chairperson and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and party senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal held a meeting at Singha Durbar today in a bid to seek an outlet for the intraparty feud through mutual discussions.

Both the leaders have been mulling forming a taskforce to find out solutions to the discords. Discussions have been held among the top leaders and the second rung leaders lately so as to address the stances taken by leader Nepal faction.

The Nepal faction has been pressing for running the party organization based on structures prior to its unification with the CPN (Maoist Centre) on May 17, 2018 and to form the Nepal Communist Party which was quashed later by the Supreme Court. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal