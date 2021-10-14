Key Issues, politics

Former Prime Minister and CPN (UML) chairperson KP Sharma Oli has indicated to the possibility of early election in the country.

Addressing a greetings exchange programme organized in Birtamod of Jhapa district today on the occasion of Dashain, Deepawali, Chhath and Nepal Sambat festivals, he said, "The Council of Ministers has got full shape with difficulty almost three months after the formation of the government. This clearly indicates the way the government is operating."

The leader of the main opposition party in parliament, Oli, said that there is possibility of early election being held. He claimed that the government under his leadership had carried out promising works in terms of development and construction.

Stating that democracy has been established to bring visible change in the people's life, the CPN (UML) Chair called on the party rank and file to blunt what he called the propaganda and 'falsehood' about the UML spread by those who carried out activities to undermine democracy in the name of democracy. He said that festivals like Dashain, Tihar and Chhath worked as the string in a garland by tying the society together in the bond of unity and goodwill.

The former Prime Minister wished that may the festivals give us good sense to translate democracy in our habit and lifestyle.

Province no 1 Chief Minister Bhim Acharya, Province minister for land management, agriculture and cooperative Hira Thapa, CPN(UML) province committee secretary Binod Dhakal, lawmaker Komal Oli, among the speakers also put their views on the occasion and extended the festival greetings.

Source: National News Agency - RSS