General

A first meeting of the CPN-UML's central election mobilization committee on Sunday has formed a 24-formed secretariat.

The meeting presided over by UMl Chair and election mobilization committee coordinator KP Sharma Oli formed the secretariat for the election to the members of House of Representatives and Province Assemblies to be held on November 20.

The responsibility of the secretary of the committee has been entrusted to UML's deputy general-secretary.

According to Rijal, also the deputy chief of the party's publicity department, the party has decided to speed up election-focused activities by forming election committees across the country.

The central committee meeting on Saturday had decided to form the election mobilization committee and endorsed the decisions of the party secretariat.

UML has also formed the election manifesto drafting committee under the leadership of chair Oli. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal