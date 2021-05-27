Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended sorrow over demise of former lawmakers—Ratna Prasad Sharma Neupane and Yog Narayan Yadav.

In a condolence message today, Prime Minister Oli said that the CPN (UML) has lost honest leaders.

Chairperson of the CPN (UML) Oli shared that the party has lost the dedicated leader while the Jajarkot folks the honest public servant from the passing away of Neupane.

Neupane was elected as the member of House of Representatives from Jajarkot-2 in 2056 BS. CPN (UML) Karnali Province Committee member Neupane died on Wednesday in course of treatment in Kathmandu.

Similarly, Oli said that CPN (UML) lost the honest and people of Dhanusha a development-loving leader from the death of Yadav.

Also the central committee member of CPN (UML), Yadav, passed away few days ago.

Source: National News Agency Nepal