The major opposition CPN (UML) obstructed the meeting of House of Representatives (HoR) meeting today as well.

No sooner Speaker of HoR Agni Prasad Sapkota announced the beginning of the meeting, the parliaments of UML stood up and protested against the meeting.

CPN (UML) has been obstructing the HoR for the Speaker not implementing its decision to take action against its 14 lawmakers, who joined the newly formed CPN (United Socialist) party.

Speaker Sapkota urged the protesting parliamentarians to let the meeting run, stating that the meeting was long overdue due to COVID-19. He also called for cooperation to creating enabling environment to deliberate on 42 bills needed to run the State and to let the voices of the public heard.

The parliamentarians thereafter chanted slogans and continued with their protest. The Speaker drew the attention of protesting parliamentarians about the concerns expressed by civil society, intellectual about the ongoing disruption of the HoR.

He also appealed with the parliaments to present their agendas and issues applying the standard procedures of the parliament elected by the people. Stating that parliamentary affairs were becoming less effective due to disruption of the HoR, he said, “I make a special request. Let the parliament function. Let’s create enabling environment to run the meeting.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal