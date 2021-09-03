General

CPN-UML Vice-Chairperson Bamdev Gautam has resigned from all responsibilities in the party. In a resignation letter addressed to party Chairperson KP Sharma Oli, Vice-Chair Gautam registered the resignation letter at the party central office, Thapathali on Friday.

Leader Gautam in the letter blamed party’s failure to implement the common manifesto of the CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) unveiled in the run-up to the first House of Representatives (HoR) elections after proclamation of the Constitution, and no improvement in the performance even after the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court nullified the government functions terming ‘unconstitutional’ time and again.

“I have tendered resignation from party Vice-Chairperson and all other responsibilities effective from today because I am unable to continue due to your wrong thoughts, tendency and style in the party (CPN-UML) which was built on my own engagement”, Gautam wrote to Oli in the paper.

He also accused the party leadership for not adhering to the people’s multi-party democracy and people’s leader Madan Bhandari’s political thoughts and assumptions as well as the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Leader Gautam also accused the Chairperson of demoralizing contemporary senior leaders in one after another incidents, forcing them to quit the party and taking autocratic actions against them, the resignation letter noted. “Moreover, you have also misused the President to implement your autocratic and authoritarian policy and decisions”, Gautam wrote to Oli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal