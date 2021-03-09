General

The signboard of Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has been reinstated removing the signboard bearing the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) at the party office, Dhumrabarahi.

The replacement of the sign board comes after the Supreme Court denied to give recognition to the NCP formed following the unification between the then CPN (UML) and the CPN (Maoist Center).

Before the unification, the CPN (UML) had its central office at Dhumrabarahi and Parisdanda would serve as the central office for the Maoist Center. Both parties had on May 17, 2018 announced to merge in the name of NCP and the Dhumrabarahi was fixed as the central office of the party.

According to office secretary Ishwori Rijal, the office name and signboard was changed today, implementing the court verdict. Signboards in many subordinate party offices have been replaced and it will happen soon in other remaining offices as well.

The NCP was registered at the Election Commission on 6 June 2018 and Rhishiram Kattel had moved the SC, stating that the ‘Nepal Communist Party’ was already registered with the Election Commission under his chair and the another party bearing the same name could not be registered. Acting on the same writ, the SC on Sunday ruled out the unification between the two parties and thus the formation of the NCP, reviving the both parties – CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center).

Source: National News Agency Nepal