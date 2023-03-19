Key Issues

A meeting of the CPN (Unified Socialist) Secretariat has decided to appoint Secretariat member Ghanashyam Bhusal as the party general-secretary.

The meeting held at the party central office and chaired by party chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal made this decision, spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada said. Ghanashyam Bhusal is known as an ideologue in the country's left movement.

The meeting likewise decided to appoint the incumbent general-secretary Dr Beduram Bhusal as the party vice-chairperson.

Source: National News Agency Nepal