Key Issues

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal cast his vote in the election of the President currently underway at the Federal Parliament Building at New Baneshwor. He voted at the voting centre for the members of the Federal Parliament set up at the Lhotse Hall of the parliament building. Both the Presidential candidates, Ram Chandra Poudel of the Nepali Congress and Subas Chandra Nembang of the CPN (UML) have already cast their votes before this. The voting that started at 10 am will continue until 3 pm today, said assistant returning officer Amrita Kumari Sharma.

Poudel and Nembang are in the race for the third President of republic Nepal. Poudel is the common candidate of the Nepali Congress, the CPN (Maoist Centre), the CPN (Unified Socialist), the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal, Janamat Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nepal Samajbadi Party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal