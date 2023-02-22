General

The CPN (Unified Socialist) is convening its Secretariat meeting at the party's central office at 1pm today. Party general-secretary Dr Beduram Bhusal said that party Chair and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal is scheduled to brief the meeting on the latest political developments in the country. He added that the meeting will also discuss on making a decision on the Presidential election.

Although the CPN (UML) has proposed Chair Nepal to become the candidate for the post of President, the CPN (Unified Socialist) has not yet taken a decision on the matter, it is stated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal