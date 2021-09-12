Key Issues

Bagmati Province Assembly member Rajendra Prasad Pande has been elected the parliamentary party leader of CPN (Unified Socialist).

The parliamentary party meeting of CPN (Unified Socialist) held under the chairmanship of senior most member of the party, Madhav Prasad Poudel, unanimously elected Pande as parliamentary party leader.

Information to this was shared by Province Assembly member Basundhara Humagain. She further said the Province Assembly secretariat was informed that CPN (Unified Socialist) had no support to Chief Minister Astalaxmi Shakya.

Even the discussion with ruling alliance would be held whether to register no confidence vote against CM Shakya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal