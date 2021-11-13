General

The second meeting of the central committee of CPN (Unified Socialist) discussed to make the party more effective so that communist movement would be given a right direction.

During the discussion, party Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal spoke on the topics as importance of Marxism and Leninism, contradiction of capitalism and socialism, features of capitalist democracy, class struggle etc.

He underscored that both the party and government should move ahead to making the country prosperous socialism.

On the occasion, senior leader Jhalanath Khanal reminded that they walked away from the UML as it failed to act as per party rule and norm. It is for revolutionary change, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal