The third two-day full meeting of the CPN (Unified Socialist) is to begin from today.

The meeting will intensively discuss on a political report to be presented by party Chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal with a review of current national politics and future action plan.

CPN (US)’s parliamentary party chief whip Jeewan Ram Shrestha shared that the meeting will dwell on party’s future strategy in regard to the upcoming local election as well as the parliament-ratified MCC compact

Source: National News Agency Nepal