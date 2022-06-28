Key Issues

The first meeting of the CPN (Unified Socialist) central council has endorsed a 17-point proposal concerning livelihood, national and international affairs.

The meeting held on June 27-28 endorsed review of the local level election, rationale of five-party left and democratic alliance, special action plan for organization expansion and preparation for upcoming House of Representatives (HoR) and province assembly elections.

The meeting presided over by party chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal had discussed the political and organizational report by dividing council members into 11 groups.

Deputy general-secretary and publicity department chief of the party, Jagannath Khatiwada said the meeting endorsed the agenda to effectively drive the party as a nationwide force, put efforts to continue with the five-party coalition and urge the government to provide subsidy to the farmers on fertilizer and check inflation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal