Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal underscored the need for all to change their habits and customs so as to drive the country to the path of socialism.

Remarking that crony capitalism had found its way in the society, thereby causing anomalies and aberrations in the State; the former Prime Minister called for liberating people from the bondages pain and problems facing people by freeing them from such social evils.

He was addressing a press conference organized here in Butwal today by the Samajwadi Press Organization.

"There is a need to ensure food, accommodation and clothing to all citizens and end racial discrimination, violence against women and other existing social evils," Nepal said.

"Democratizing the society, state power and political parties and safeguarding norms and values of democracy is the core principle of the people's multiparty democracy propounded by leader Madan Bhandari," he said, adding that his party had moved ahead abiding by late Bhandari's ideology.

In a different context, the leader ruled out the possibility of reinstatement of monarchy in the country. "Now there is no use of monarchy. We should not be effortful to revive feudalism that has been abolished out of history. Let's move ahead with progressive ideals."

Source: National News Agency Nepal