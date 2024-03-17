CPN (US) forms committees for national convention

Kathmandu: The CPN (Unified Socialist) has formed 13 different committees for holding the party's national convention. The party has assigned the responsibility of coordinator of National Convention Main Management Committee to party chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal while Jhalanath Khanal is given the responsibility of coordinator of the Reception Committee. Party secretary Jibanram Shrestha said that Beduram Bhusal will lead the representative management committee, Pramesh Hamal for finance mobilization committee and Ramchandra Jha for art, culture and literature committee while Bijay Paudel will lead the people's mobilization and transport management committee. Likewise, Jagannath Khatiwada is given the responsibility of publicity committee, Keshav Bahadur Bista of volunteer mobilization committee and Ghan Shyam Bhusal as the coordinator of secretariat committee. All the central committee members and commissions' office-bearers will be the members in the committee led by party chairman Nepal. The party is s cheduled to organize its national convention from May 16 to 20 in Kathmandu. Source: National News Agency Nepal