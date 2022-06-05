General

The CPN (Unified Socialist) secretariat meeting decided to assign the top leaders in the party to decide on the ministers for the cabinet reshuffle.

A decision would be taken after discussion with the top leadership in the party to replace the ministers in the cabinet since the party had sent its ministers for the term of six months, said party's assistant general-secretary Gangalal Tuladhar.

The party, one among the five coalition partners, currently has five ministers in the cabinet including one State Minister. They are Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Krishna Kumar Shrestha, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale, Minister for Urban Development Ram Kumari Jhakri and State Minister for Health and Population Bhawani Khapung.

The meeting also decided to draw the attention of three levels of government -- federal, provincial and local -- as well as stakeholders towards disaster risk reducation and management. The party will put all its strength in disaster response efforts.

Furthermore, the party stressed on spreading awareness on environment conservation and urged one and all to work for the cause of environment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal