The CPN (Unified Socialist) has decided to hold its national general convention in March 2024.

The central committee meeting held on Saturday and Sunday set the date for national conclave, informed party's spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada.

Likewise, the party decided to focus its role for peace and stability in the country and chart out a plan of action to consolidate the party organization, he shared.

"The party meeting decided to hold the national general convention by mid-March next year (2024) and prepare a plan of action within mid-June this year for party organizational expansion. We would move ahead accordingly", the spokesperson added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal