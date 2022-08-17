General

The CPN (unified socialist) has decided to forward unification process with the CPN (maoist centre) party.

The party's secretariat meeting today took a policy decision towards that end, said the party's general secretary Dr Beduram Bhusal. Accordingly, the meeting decided to form a committee to coordinate the unity process.

It may be noted that the CPN (MC) has already decided on its part to unite with the CPN (US). The CPN (US) was formed last year on Bhadra 9 after breaking away from the CPN (UML) party. It will also observe its first anniversary on the day i.e. on coming August 25.

Source: National News Agency Nepal