The CPN (UML) has formed a taskforce to amend the statute of its parliamentary party.

A meeting of the CPN (UML) Parliamentary Party held at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar today formed a three-member taskforce under coordination of Chief Whip, Bishal Bhattarai, to pass the proposal regarding statute amendment. Member of House of Representatives, Sher Bahadur Tamang, and National Assembly member, Bimala Poudel, are the members of the taskforce.

Tamang said that the taskforce was formed to amend the parliamentary party statute as it has not been amended since 2072 BS. The next meeting of the parliamentary party scheduled for March 20 would pass the amended statute, it is learnt.

He added that a 25-member parliamentary board has also been formed on the basis of old statute. Parliamentary party leader and Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, deputy-leader Subas Nembang, chief whip Bhattarai, whip Shanta Chaudhary are ex-officio members of the parliamentary board.

Similarly, Jhalanath Khanal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Suman Pyakurel, Khimlal Bhattarai, Bimala Poudel, Sher Bahadur Tamang, Dr Binda Pandey, Radha Kumari Gyawali, Damodar Bhandari, Bidya Bhattarai, Chhabilal Bishwokarma, Raghubir Mahaseth, Rekha Jha, Naradmuni Rana, Mohan Baniya, Bimala BK, Bhupendra Thapa, Rajendra Rai, Khem Lohani and Sarita Neupane are the members of the Board.

The remaining one member would be nominated later. Tamang clarified that no discussion was held regarding taking action against those not attending today's parliamentary party meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal