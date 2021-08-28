Key Issues, politics

Nepali national men's cricket team head coach Dave Whatmore has resigned. His resignation will come into effect after the upcoming Oman series.

In an email sent to the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) Friday, he informed that he will be out of the Nepali team after the triangular cricket series of the upcoming World Cup League Two between Nepal, Oman and the United States. CAN Secretary Ashok Nath Pyakurel confirmed that Whatmore wanted to take leave from the Nepali team citing personal reasons. He is currently in Oman for the triangular series.

The Oman series will be held from coming September 13 to 20. In the series, Nepal will play two games each against Oman and the United States.

Whatmore was appointed as the head coach of the Nepali team for one year eight months ago. CAN had appointed him coach through an open competition. Whatmore emailed the letter of resignation saying he will spend the rest of his time with his family due to the Corona Virus epidemic, according to CAN.

Source: National News Agency Nepal