Games

The players in the national cricket team are to be insured against COVID-19. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) is insuring the players.

CAN Secretary Ashok Nath Pyakurel said they are preparing to include the male cricket players in the national team in the insurance coverage against coronavirus with the spread of the pandemic.

"We plan to run the closed-door training for the national team after assessing the situation. For now, we are insuring the male players against COVID-19," he added. CAN plans to insure the male senior players. CAN employees working remaining at the frontline would also be insured.

In this connection, CAN have forwarded the process of insuring the players, the ground staff, office employees and physios against coronavirus pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal