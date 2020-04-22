General

A crime accused brought for the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) before sending to detention has been tested positive to coronavirus. The 48-year-old person arrested for his alleged involvement in brutal attack on Sogbir Ram from Dakaneshwori municipality-4 in the district was found positive in the RTD conducted at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital.

Hospital chief medical superintendent Dr Chuman Lal Das informed that as the crime accused was tested positive, he was kept in hospital’s isolation. He is the brother-in law of Sogbir.

They had dispute over the land. Sogbir’s ear was maimed with sharp weapon in the attack. The injured ones is receiving treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Science, said Sogbir’s brother Raghubir.

Similarly, medical superintendent Dr Chuman Lal Das informed that the swab would be collected from the accused one and sent to BPKIHS for PCR test.

Source: National News Agency