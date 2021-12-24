General

A crop treatment camp has been set up at Tansen Municipality of Palpa district in a bid to reduce crop loss due to various diseases.

At the camp organised jointly by Tansen Municipality and Rural Economic Development Association, Palpa, problems facing crops and fruits farming like various diseases and insects destroying them would be identified and resolved, said agricultural expert Thaman Karki, who works for the Association.

Lately, various diseases and insects have destroyed crops and fruits, thus reducing the production, he said. He suggested that insects and other organisms destroying crops and fruits should be removed through an integrated and organic method instead of killing them with chemical fertilizers, which affect human health.

On the occasion, Tansen Municipality Mayor Ashok Kumar Shahi viewed that this programme would help identify and remove diseases attacking crops, vegetables and fruits. As a result, agricultural production would increase, he said.

Similarly, the Municipality Deputy Mayor Laxmi Devi Pathak said that the camp would benefit farmers by increasing agricultural productions.

Around 100 farmers from Argali and Bartung areas have benefited from the camp, said Lila Bahadur Karki, executive director of the Association.

Source: National News Agency Nepal