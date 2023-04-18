business, Trading

Despite the global crisis caused by the

Russia-Ukraine War following the Covid-19 pandemic, crowded Eid markets are

witnessing huge sales in the city as only three days remain ahead of the-ul-

Fitr festival.

Leaders of different business bodies and traders said shopping has now

reached the peak amid tight security measures at all markets, shopping malls,

complexes and centres and makeshift roadside markets.

Despite higher prices of all Eid items this year, sales may mark a record

following continuous improvement in the economic conditions of common people

in the urban, sub-urban and rural areas despite the multi-dimensional global

crises.

Different Eid markets have worn festive looks with rushing men, women, girls,

boys, adolescents, students and youths to buy Eid items and their crisscross

movements have created traffic jams in the city.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police has tightened security measures and launched

special road traffic systems in the metropolis to enable rushing people to

market easily without any untoward incident.

Members of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 and intelligence personnel

are being found patrolling markets, shopping malls and centres both in

uniforms and plain clothes.

Authorities of different business establishments, shopping malls, complexes,

markets and centres have also taken their own security measures to ensure a

peaceful environment for Eid shoppers.

Talking to BSS at different markets today, buyers said prices of clothes and

other Eid items for males, females, babies and children are higher by 40 to

50 percent this time than the previous years.

Nevertheless, high prices of Eid items have almost no impact on buyers, said

owners of different shops and salespersons at different markets.

Eid shoppers are mostly rushing to Rangpur Super Market, RMAC Shopping

Complex, Adi Janata, City Plaza, Salek Market, Jamal Market, 'Shah Amanat',

'Rajanigandha', Station Market, Rajiv Gandhi Market, Honumantola Market,

Jahaz Company Shopping Complex, 'Karupannya', Moti Plaza, Maya Exclusive

Fashion House, Bismillah Garments, Medina Garments, Golden Tower, 'Rangan',

'Zila Parishad Biponi Bitan' and other markets, shopping malls and centres in

the city.

Currently, each female three pieces are being sold at rates between Taka

1,500 and 20,000, saree between Taka 1,500 and 40,000, 'punjabi' between Taka

1,300 and 12,000, pant pieces between Taka 1,500 and 5,500, jeans pants

between Taka 1,500 and 6,000, shirt pieces between Taka 1,200 and 5,500,

shirts between Taka 1,500 and 5,000.

Talking to BSS, city residents Abdul Hamid, Mamunur Rashid and Aminul Islam

who came with their wives at RAMC Shopping Complex today said they purchased

shirts, 'punjabis' and trousers for their family members.

Student of Begum Rokeya University Nur Nahar at Rangpur Super Market said, 'I

bought a three-piece for Taka 4,500. The price seems to be much higher this

time than last year."

College students Mithila and Mariyam Nesa at Rangpur Super Market said they

already purchased their Eid clothes, cosmetics and shoes at 40 to 50 percent

higher prices this year compared to last year.

Couple Rezaul Karim and Aklima Karim at Jahaz Company Shopping Complex said

they purchased Eid clothes and other items for their two children today at

much higher rates this year.

Traders Belal Hossain, Akkas Ali and Nurul Islam at Honumantola Market

expressed satisfaction over sales of various Eid items, cosmetics and other

goods and hoped that the sales would continue increasing daily till before

the Eid day.

President of Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Md. Rezaul

Islam Milon said sales of Eid items are increasing everyday following a boost

of incomes of common people despite the prevailing global crises.

"The business places have worn festive looks with rushing buyers of all

ages," he said, and expected a better business as sales would continue to

increase till before the Eid-ul-Fitr day.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha