Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Aman Lal Modi, has said crusher entrepreneurs would get support from government as per legal arrangements. At an inauguration of eighth and ninth joint annual general meeting of the Nepal Crusher and Mining Industries Federation organised here Friday, Minister Modi expressed the view that he would facilitate the making of policy and law. He assured, "The government is positive to resolve the problems seen in renewal of license to crusher and mining industries." For this, he would hold a discussion with stakeholders while formulating laws related with this sector and suggestion would be incorporated. Similarly, Nepali Congress leader and lawmaker Ramhari Khatiwada said the state should encourage businessmen and investors by creating investment-friendly environment for the development and prosperity of the country. Likewise, Federation Chair Sitaram Neupane, Senior Vice-Chair Shyam Raj Khadka, among others complained that though this business is backbone of the development and construction works in the country, it has not got appropriate support and respect.

Source: National News Agency Nepal