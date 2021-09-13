General

Civil Society Itahari (CSI), an umbrella grouping of non-political civilians of Itahari, has reformed its committee under the Chair of Raju KC, a noted public intellectual of the young city of Province 1.

An 18-member committee under his leadership has been constituted for which Balika Bhattarai is Senior Vice- Chair, Vice-Chair duo are RK Rai and Dhrona Bahadur Nyaupane. Likewise, Secretary General is Bholakaji Basnet and Secretary and Joint-Secretary are Ganga Ghimire and Surendra Tamang. Members are Ananta Bista, Sachin Pokhrel, Himal Dahal, Pradeep Kumar Regmi, Laxmi Thebe, Dilli Prashad Bhattarai, Dhankumari GC, Shibabhakta Rajalwat, Urmila Katuwal, Sumit Adhikari and Rajendra Prashad Sharma.

This new committee is selected unopposed for the tenure of 2078/79 BS. On Saturday, the concluding day of the two-day-long gathering of the CSI had given final shape to the new committee formed after the tenure of the previous committee led by Santabahadur Dumjan ended this year. Established by Dr. Badribishal Pokhrel in 2062/63 BS during the Second People's Movement, other consecutive chairs include Jagadish Prashad Oli, Rajesh Shrestha, Danial Subba, Bodhraj Nepal and Kamlesh Sharma Poudel.

On the inaugural day of the gathering, CSI has unveiled a book titled 'Nagaric Sandesh' which roughly translates as 'Citizen's message'. In the book scalars like poet Manu Manjil, Dr. Ramji Timsina, among others, contributed their articles about the literary and educational sides of Itahari. Other writers have touched down on wide-ranging issues of Itahari.

''We unveiled the book for the creative and collective memory of Itahari not just for today itself but also for the new generation coming to this town in the days ahead'', said Raju KC, also a known musical activist of the Province 1 and a member of the publishing committee, ''We will do more for this new tenure.''

Source: National News Agency Nepal