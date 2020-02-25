education, Science & Technology

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Giriraj Mani Pokharel has expressed his disappointment saying the Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTEVT) has been limited to a place only for the staffers to fulfill their job rituals.

He said so while addressing the 32nd anniversary function of CTEVT at Sanothimi on Monday. Minister Pokharel is also the CTEVT Chair.

Stating CTEVT has not been able to carry out works as its name suggested, the Education Minister wondered whether it was only a place for the staffers to fulfill their job rituals and pass time. He expressed worry saying CTEVT has not been able to produce and train adequate workforce required for the country.

Although CTEVT has expressed commitment to produce skilled and qualified human resources, it has not been able to produce the required number of human resources, he lamented and wondered whether it was only place to while away time carrying out the ritualistic works.

Education Minister Pokharel said although the CTEVT has been giving temporary affiliation to the private sector so far, it has not given interest towards making that into permanent. He reasoned that not giving permanent affiliation to the private sector was responsible for it not being able to produce the highly skilled and qualified workforce to the required extent.

He also strongly denied ever interfering in the CTEVT in providing affiliation to the private institutions or in its regular works, scoffing off allegations of the same against him.

CTEVT is a place that should teach skills, impart education and instill character. So, it should pay heed to that responsibility, the CTEVT Chair said, exhorting the CTEVT staff to fulfill their due responsibilities.

Employees working at CTEVT for long time were honoured on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal