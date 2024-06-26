Ctg board completes preparation for HSC exams

Chattogram Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (CEB) has completed all preparations to hold the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations beginning from June 30 in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

A total of 106,034 students including 48,333 male and 57,698 female will sit for the examination under CEB at 115 centers from 287 colleges this year.

A total of 23,532 students from Science group, 46,273 students from Humanities group and 36,225 from Business Administration group are scheduled to participate in the exams.

CBE officials said they have completed almost all kinds of preparations to hold the public examinations in a free and fair manner.

Over 65 vigilance team, consisting of teachers and magistrates, have been formed to check any sorts of unfair means or irregularities.

Mujibur Rahman, Controller of Examinations, Chattogram Education Board, said all the preparations have been taken to hold the HSC examinations in a free and fair manner.

