General

A court here today sentenced Ershad Hossain, a former commander of banned militant organization Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment in a Explosive Act case filed in 2016.

The court of Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan delivered the judgement in presence of the convict.

The court also fined Taka 20,000, in default, he will have to suffer more one year imprisonment.

The court also acquitted three other accused from the case as the charges were not proved against them. They are- Bulbul Ahmed Fuad, 26, Md. Sujan, 24, and Mahbubur Rahman Khokon,35.

According to the case statement, police carried out a raid at a rented house adjacent to NR Steel Mill of city's Akbarshah thana on March 23, 2015 and arrested Ershad along with explosive materials, bomb making equipment, Jihadi books in his possession from that house.

Sub-Inspector Shahidur Rahman filed a case with Akbar Shah Police Station against four people.

Police submitted the charge sheet before the court under the Explosives and Anti-Terrorism Act on April 8, 2016 against them.

The court framed charges against the four accused in the Explosives Act case on November 24, 2020.

The court announced the verdict after examine eight prosecution witness out of 20 in presence of the four people including convicts.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha