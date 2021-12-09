General

Lawmakers have spoken the need of launching a cultural campaign against all sorts of violence and discriminations against women.

Taking part in an interaction on ‘policy-level situation of violence against women ( VAW) and role of lawmakers ‘ organised here today by the Jagaran Media Centre to mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence and the 73rd International Human Rights Day, they called for altering the cultural and political system abetting violence and discriminations in the society.

National Assembly member Khim Kumar BK said the elimination of violence against women was not possible only through de jure efforts. “An awareness campaign is needed to end it de facto.”

As the lawmaker said, increased people’s awareness and a cultural revolution are required to combat all sorts of violence and discriminations in the society including VAW.

Bagmati Province Assembly member Maina Achhami urged the three-tier government to ensure effective implementation of laws against violence along with the creation of public awareness to end all forms of VAW.

Former Constituent Assembly member Meena Pun claimed the violence and discrimination against women continued to prevail in the society due to apathy on the part of people’s representatives.

Presenting a working paper at the programme, National Information Commission former commissioner Yashoda Timilsina shared the data that still 48 percent women experience ant type of violence.

Former CA member and Jagaran’s Chair Kamala Bishwakarma said issues raised during the discussions would be documented.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, an annual international campaign, is organised from November 25 to December 10. The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘Orange the world: End violence against women now!’.

Source: National News Agency Nepal