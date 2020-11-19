Entertainment, Fashion

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai, has said that Chhath festival is the unique example of nature and civilization.

Extending best wishes on the occasion of Chhath festival, Minister Bhattarai mentioned that the Chhath festival, celebrated by worshipping the sun, the main source of energy, has the scientific importance in a practical manner.

In a best wishes message, Minister Bhattarai said, "Now the Chhath festival is not celebrated only by one particular community and one geographical territory. Earlier, it is celebrated mainly in Tarai and Madhesh. The extent of our culture has become broader as it is started to be celebrated at different parts of the country including Kathmandu Valley. "

Saying the cultural expansion of festivals has been making the country more united, he expressed the belief that the unity would provide big support in order to make the mega campaign 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali' a success, definitely.

Minister Bhattarai opined that the Chhath festival would further encourage all to unite for integration, reconciliation and country's prosperity by developing collective feelings.

The Culture Minister wished for happiness, peace, prosperity, mutual harmony, unity and progress among all Nepalis in and outside the country on the occasion of Chhath festival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal